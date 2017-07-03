New album release for Normanton singer

Songwriter and former Melody Maker journalist Heath Common has released his latest LP.

But he harps back to a time when he cut his creative teeth in nearby Calderdale with the songs Halifax Gala Queen, Spirit of Ogden and Mixenden I’m Coming Home.

During this time in the 80s and early 90s, he linked up with former Hipperholme Grammar School art teacher Chris Halliwell and the duo went on to work with a number of diverse musicians from guitarist John Fahey to British Indie Act The Rhythm Sisters.

Common, a published poet, began his music career after moving to Notting Hill and soon was touring in New York City.

The songs on the new album - Heath Common and the Lincoln 72s - document stories and characters from those heady times. Go to www.hi4headrecords.com/catalogue.html#Lincoln for more.