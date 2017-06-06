110,000 events on anniversary of MP Jo Cox’s murder

THE husband of murdered MP Jo Cox has revealed there are more than 110,00 events aimed at uniting communities planned as the anniversary of her death approaches.

Brendan Cox said people will join street parties, barbecues picnics or bake offs across the country for the Great Get Together over the weekend of June 16 to 18, a year after the Batley and Spen MP’s death.

Mr Cox made the comments as he accepted a posthumous Inspiration Award on his late wife’s behalf at GMB union’s 100th Congress in Plymouth.

Jo Cox, who was murdered in her constituency of Batley and Spen on June 16 last year, was an active GMB union member.

Speaking at the GMB Congress in Plymouth, Mr Cox said: “As we’ve seen in the last few days, our values are under attack with an intensity that I haven’t experienced in my lifetime.

“Make no mistake, our country has beaten much bigger threats in the past. But this won’t just happen by itself. I’m proud to be working with GMB on the Great Get Together on the weekend of June 16 to 18 - marking Jo’s murder by bringing communities together.

“The idea is simple - to ask communities to come together, share food with your neighbours and celebrate all that we have in common. In doing so we’ll help drive out the extremists and build support for Jo’s belief - that we have more in common than the things that divide us.” GMB General Secretary Tim Roache, said: “Jo might be gone, but she’s still changing the world.”