A flurry of events for youngsters this Easter

From egg hunts to craft sessions, Kirklees Museums are laying on a raft of activities to keep youngsters entertained during Easter.

Families can visit Oakwell Hall and Country Park between Easter Saturday (April 15) and Bank Holiday Monday (April 17) for an Easter Egg hunt around the walled garden.

To take part in the event, which runs from 12-5pm, pick up a competition form from the visitor centre and return it once you’ve found all the clues.

Correct entries win a mini egg and a two-for-one voucher for entry into Oakwell Hall.

Elsewhere, Bagshaw Museum in Wilton Park, Batley is getting involved with the BBC Get Creative Weekend.

Youngsters are invited to design their own wind chimes on Sunday, April 9.

The idea is to scavenge raw materials in the park and bring them to the museum to make a musical masterpiece.

Also at Bagshaw, on Saturday, April 15 (12-4pm), there will be a colourful Easter egg trail around the museum and grounds with the chance to win a chocolate prize.

Both activities are free.

Opening times for museums during Easter are as follows: Oakwell Hall and Visitor Centre: Open Easter Saturday (April 15), Easter Sunday (April 16) and Easter Monday (April 17) from 12-5pm.

Closed Good Friday (April 14).

During the rest of the holidays (April 10-21) the Hall and Visitor centre will be open Tuesday to Thursday (11am-5pm) and Saturday and Sunday (12-5pm).

Bagshaw Museum: Open Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday (12-5pm).

Closed Good Friday.

During the rest of the holidays (April 10-21) Bagshaw will be open Tuesday-Friday (11am to 5pm) and Saturday and Sunday (12-5pm).