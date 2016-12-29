A map that leads right to the pub

A pub enthusiast has literally put West Yorkshire’s bars on the map.

Steve Lovell, 42, has charted the region’s ever-expanding beer scene and made several Tube-style maps of it all.

Steve Lovell's Tube map of Kirklees' pubs.

Kirklees residents and visitors can take the brown route to the West Riding Refreshment Rooms on Dewsbury Railway Station and to The Leggers by the canal basin or the lavender line to The Navigation Tavern in Mirfield. While the peach coloured line travels to the Cellar Bar by Batley Station and the light blue route to The Black Bull at Liversedge.

Mr Lovell said: “I always liked the design of the London Underground map and a few years ago I decided to see if I could make a map of pubs instead of stations that would cover all of Leeds. I was really pleased with the result and the map has been quite popular. I’ve previously done other maps for Leeds, Wakefield and Bradford, but this year I’ve completed all of West Yorkshire by doing the Calderdale and Kirklees areas. I’ve also just finished updating the Leeds area map.”

The rapidly changing world of ale locations has seen him once again pounding the streets and scouring Street View in search of the latest places.

He said: “It is a fast changing area. I do keep an eye on council planning permissions to keep myself up to date. I do like to visit places as soon as they open up and have a look round. Although the maps feature mostly pubs and bars they also include many restaurants and hotels with decent bar areas, but no clubs of any kind.

“There are 350 places on the Kirklees map. After looking at this project for so long by myself, I’m quite excited about now being able to share it with people.”

To find out more about Mr Lovell’s map range visit his website www.albanydesign.co.uk.