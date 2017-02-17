Actress to debut her show in Batley

An actress and singer, who set up her own theatre company, will bring a musical showcase to her hometown of Batley for the first time.

Natasha Harper, who first performed on stage with Carlinghow Theatre Group, has staged shows in Brighouse for the last three years.But her company Harper Theatre Productions is now bringing A Night at the Movie Musicals to Batley Town Hall for two nights on March 17 and 18.

The performance will include songs from The Wizard of Oz, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Oliver. Call 01484 225755 for tickets.