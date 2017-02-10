Air cadets highly praised at the annual awards ceremony

Members of the 2490 (Spen Valley) Squadron Air Training Corps gathered recently for the annual presentation night.

Awards, certificates and trophies were the aim of the night as the proud parents watched the air cadets receive many accolades.

Flt Lt Martin, Cdt Howard, Cdt Tyrell, Cdt Deakin, Cdt Wright, Flt Sgt Featherstone.

The Squadron Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Kellyann Martin RAF VR(T), presented the well-deserving cadets of the Air Training Corps with a whole range of achievements throughout the presentation.

As always, the most anticipated awards were the annual trophies, who this year went to the following cadets:

Best Uniform: Cadet Jordan Tyrell

Best Attendance: Cadet Joel Deakin

Best Cadet of the Year Megan Wright, who will have her name engraved on the squadron plaque, is pictured with FLt Lt Martin.

Best Participator: Cadet Aaron Howard

Best Sportsperson: Flight Sergeant Robert Featherstone

Best Newcomer: Cadet Jordan Tyrell

Best Cadet of the Year: Cadet Megan Wright

Standing to attention ahead of the awards.

Flt Lt Martin said: “2016 was a very busy year for the squadron, what with a large recruitment intake of cadets, who all needed training up in various skills and activities.

“These included first aid training, map reading, drill and discipline, as well as a range of aviation-based subjects.

“Bonus events throughout the year included a trip to the Vulcan hangar at Finningley, camping at Fan Wood, sports, and flying in the Grob Tutor aircraft.

“The cadets also made themselves busy by attending annual camps at RAF Odiham, RAF St Mawgan, Windermere, Llanbedr and even overseas at RAF Gibraltar.

“Add to this their charitable work of collecting for the RAFA Wings Appeal and selling poppies for the Royal British Legion, and you can see why the cadets were so busy!”

If any local young people, aged 12-18 want to be a part of our great squadron, please get in touch by email: 2490@aircadets.org, or by telephoning the Squadron on parade nights: Mondays/Fridays 7-9.30pm, ring 01274 874701.