Anam’s arrival brings up century for new Bronte Birth Centre

The birth of a baby is always special - but Anam Ahmad’s arrival into the world was extra special.

That’s because the Staincliffe youngster became the 100th baby to be delivered at Dewsbury Hospital’s Bronte Birth Centre.

Her birth on January 21 was a landmark for the £1.38m centre, which officially opened on September 19 last year.

“I had no idea my little one was the 100th baby,” said proud mum Ierrum Ahmad.

“I think a midwife mentioned it when I came in but it was only after Anam was born that this registered with me.

“I guess this makes her even more special.”

Ierrum says the centre provided a perfect base whilst in labour, thanks to caring staff and comfortable surroundings.

She added: “I loved the new birth centre and I would recommend it to other women as you listen to your body and deliver at your own pace.

“The rooms are so calming, with the lighting, bath tub and nice decor.

“Overall it was a brilliant experience.

“I had everything there that I needed.

“My midwives, Debbie and Paula, were brilliant and I enjoyed the privacy of the suites and remember my husband and I being very relaxed during the whole process.”

Gill Pownall, Head of Midwifery and Nursing at the centre, said: “It seems like just yesterday we were celebrating the opening and the first birth at Bronte and here we are now celebrating the birth of the 100th baby.

“I am glad to hear Anam and mother are doing well and I look forward to the 1,000th baby.”