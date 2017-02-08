Appeal after gang assault man and knock him unconscious

A gang of men knocked a 21-year-old unconscious before making off with his wallet.

The group approached the young man after he left the TBC nightclub in Batley to go to a cash point.

They followed him before assaulting from behind and knocking him to the ground.

The gang continued their attack whilst he lay unconscious on the floor and then stole his wallet.

Door staff came to help the victim, who suffered injuries to his face and head.

Kirklees District CID have released images of men they want to speak to in connection with the serious assault, which took place on Saturday, January 28 at about 3.35am.

Detective Constable Chris Eglen of Huddersfield CID, said: “I am hoping to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or can help identify the men in the pictures who we wish to speak with in connection with this assault.

“This was an unprovoked attack, which has left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact myself at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170044509 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”