Appeal after robbers wielding knife try to break in to Dewsbury home

Robbers wielding a knife tried to break in to a home in the early hours of the morning in Dewsbury.

The attempted burglary happened yesterday (Monday), when two men entered the garden of a property in Millwater Avenue.

They knocked on a rear window and told a woman inside there was "an emergency."

She opened the window and saw two men - one of whom was carrying a knife.

The woman pulled the window shut and called police.

The first suspect is described as a wearing a high visibility jacket and brown gardening gloves. The jacket made him look to be of heavy build.

The second is described as younger than the first, with a dark coloured baseball hat on and long sleeve dark coloured top and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170314004.