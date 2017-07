Have your say

Coroners' officers are searching for relatives of a man from Batley who has died.

Allen Hartley, 70, of Wellington Street, Batley, was pronounced dead at his home today (Friday).

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and coroners' officers have appealed for his relatives to come forward.

Relatives are asked to contact Coroner's Officer Jayne Dawson on 01274 373754