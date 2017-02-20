Attacker hunted after woman is sexually assaulted in the street

Police are appealing for information following a serious sexual assault in Dewsbury the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Overthorpe Road, Thornhill Lees, at around 1am.

A 22-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and is now being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information is asked to come forward and speak to the police.

Members of the public can contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 1317007844.