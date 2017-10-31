Birkshaw firework special leads off busy bonfire weekend - also big events at Mirfield, Oakenshaw, Birstall

A FIREWORK extravaganza leads the way among North Kirklees bonfire weekend events.

It is hosted at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s headquarters at Bradford Road, Birkenshaw, on Friday, November 3. Entry to the show is adults £6, children £4 with under 5s allowed in free and as well as the fireworks there will be children’s rides, food, drink and live music. The gates open at 6pm with the bonfire lit at 7pm. The children’s fireworks display is at 7.30pm with the main fireworks display at 8.15pm.

Mirfield Round Table members presenting their annual Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza at Mirfield Showground. Gates open at 5.30pm for the fairground. The bonfire will be lit at approximately 6.30pm, and the fireworks will be fired at approximately 7pm. Prices held at the same as the last three years so £4 adults, and £1 for under 13s. Pay on the gate on the night - no advance tickets for this event.

Salthorn WMC, Armitage Road, Oakenshaw, celebrates with a free bonfire (lit around 6.30pm) on Saturday, November 4. Fireworks throughout the evening.

At Birstall, The Greyhound on Huddersfield Road hosts a bonfire,firework display, live music, children’s entertainment and food including a hog roast on Saturday, November 4, from 5pm to 10pm. The event is supported by Birstall Chamber of Trade, with donations being made to the town’s Christmas Lights.