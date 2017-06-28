Burglars strike at Heckmondwike street twice on the same day

Detectives are investigating two burglaries which occurred on the same street in Heckmondwike on Monday afternoon.

Entry was forced into two properties on Heights Lane between 1.10pm and 1.20pm, although no items are believed to have been taken from either address.

A black Renault Clio was seen on the driveway of one of the properties, and two males were seen leaving the scene in the vehicle.

Both males are described as white, slim, around 5ft 11ins and aged between 20 and 30.

One wore a baseball cap, a blue hooded top and dark jogging bottoms and the other was wearing a baseball cap and a dark coloured long sleeve top.

Detective Sergeant Oliver Coates, of Kirklees CID, said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around Heights Lane around the time of the incidents and who may have seen the vehicle or suspects, or anyone acting suspiciously to come forward.

“Information can be passed to police by calling 101 and quoting 13170291427 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0845 555 111.”