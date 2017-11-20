Call out to save Batley’s Legion

They fundraise to help the Royal British Legion’s work helping servicemen and women and their families - but now Batley branch needs you.

More active members are urgently needed to help keep the branch of the Royal British Legion going in its own right. This year’s Remembrance Sunday event on November 12 and the Poppy Appeal was very well supported by Batley people of all ages - but Barkey RBL needs more active members to continue independently and carry on its Poppy Appeal and other work.

Legion stalwart Peter Brierley explained that a full branch committee complement would be needed by the end of the year. “We are at the point now where there are three or four active members and we need eight to carry on as a branch. We have to send our forms back before December 31 this year,” he said.

Membership had been falling and the branch had been working with the basic eight people but due to illness and people moving away that has fallen below the necessary level. All ages would be welcome and they did not need to have a servicre background, said Peter.

“You don’t have to be old and you don’t have to be an ex-serviceman or woman. We were well-supported on Remembrance Sunday. We have noticed over the last two or three years interest has grown with the First World War anniveraries.

“We have had a couple of contacts from there and we are looking for support from members elsewhere,” said Peter.

Support for the branch has also been shown on social media.

A message of support on Facebook from Remembrance Sunday this year says: “It was wonderful to see more people than ever at the Parade and to see so many young people there who were respecting what our armed forces did and still do was very uplifting. Sadly, the Batley branch of the British Legion now only have four active members.

“Today, Peter Brierley and his team did a brilliant job but they will have to abandon if they do not get any new members.”

Anyone who can help strengthen the branch can contact Peter by emailing peterbrierley@hotmail.com or telephoning him on 01924 440832 or 07858 730033.