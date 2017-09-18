Cannabis factory worth around £85,000 found in Batley Carr

Police discovered "an extensive and sophisticated" cannabis factory worth an estimated £85,000 in Batley Carr.

Officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team last night revealed that they attended an address in the area at around 9pm on Thursday.

Police believe the roughly 100 plants to be worth around 85,000 in street value.

A spokesperson for the team said that "they discovered an extensive and sophisticated cannabis factory.

"Around 100 plants were seized, with an estimated street value of around £85,000.

"A male was arrested from the scene, and enquiries are ongoing."

The exact location of the find has not been revealed by officers at this time. Batley Carr is between Dewsbury and Batley.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity in their area is asked to call police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.