Car fire and collision blocked lanes on M62 and A1

A car fire on the M62 in the early hours of this morning caused a lane to be blocked.

Highways England has confirmed that the lane between junction 22 and 23 eastbound has since been cleared, with the car moved to the hard shoulder waiting for recovery.

A fire crew attended the scene at around 5am this morning.

Meanwhile, all lanes were also cleared on the A1 northbound between junction 39 to 40 near Pontefract following a collision.