Car runs out of fuel on motorway just half a mile from M62 services near Leeds

A car ran out of fuel on the motorway near Leeds, just half a mile from services.

West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit has warned motorists of the dangers of using the motorway when low on petrol or diesel after the incident this morning.

The vehicle was forced to pull up in the hard shoulder in front of a sign for the Hartshead Moor services, between junctions 24 and 25 on the M62 after its tank ran empty.

It was cleared by around 9.40am, police confirmed.

The Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: "Before entering the motorway make sure you have sufficient fuel to make it to the next service area. All clear now."