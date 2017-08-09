Care home recognised at Birstall in Bloom

Have your say

A care home has again been honoured at the Birstall in Bloom competition.

For the second year in a row, Priestley Care Home has been awarded the Silver Gilt for their Neighbourhood Garden in the Best Garden category.

Representatives from the home attended the Birstall in Bloom awards evening for the announcement of the result and to collect their award, including a certificate signed by the Mayor of Kirklees, councillor Christine Iredale, and a silver rosette.

Staff, residents and their families have worked tirelessly to paint seating areas, and cultivate plants and vegetables donated by the local community.

Last year, residents at the home set up an allotment in order to sow, grow and ultimately, cook and eat their own produce which this year has seen its first harvest.

In addition, Brian, a resident who was involved in both last year’s and this year’s competitions, has again successfully grown cucumbers and tomatoes in his greenhouse.

Shelley Ellam, home manager, said: “This is our second Silver Gilt award and we are delighted.

“The garden has become a focal point of the home, and improves year on year.

“Residents, their families and the local community have built a creative space that is visually and mentally stimulating.

“It is also a peaceful place to sit back and unwind.”

The competition has become an annual tradition in the home, encouraging family bonding and highlighting a strong sense of community spirit.

Activity co-ordinator Kirsty Stevenson said: “A lot of time and love has been put into this garden and it shows.

“This year has been our most successful year yet, as we have had a lot more competition and still managed to win the Silver Gilt.”