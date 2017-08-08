Charities urged to bid for a share of £100k giveaway

Have your say

Charities in Kirklees could get their hands on a share of £100,000 thanks to a building society’s big giveaway.

Yorkshire Building Society’s Charitable Foundation supports registered charities which help to alleviate poverty, improve health and save lives with donations from £250 to £2,000 that support a specific purpose.

YBS members can recommend their favourite charity for a donation by visiting their local branch, on Church Street in Dewsbury, Branch Road in Batley or Northgate in Cleckheaton.

Sarah Graham, manager of the Dewsbury branch, said: “As a mutual organisation, we’re committed to making a positive and lasting impact on the community.

“There are lots of wonderful charities which make a real difference to peoples’ lives and we want to support their work.

“We know it can be hard for charities to find the funding they need – especially the smaller, local ones which rely on donations and local volunteers.

“So we’re inviting our members to recommend those charities which need a helping hand.”

The Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme.

This means members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Since it was established in 1998, the Charitable Foundation has donated more than £7million to causes around the UK, with more than £8,400 being donated through the Dewsbury branch alone.

Applications to the Charitable Foundation are reviewed by its Trustees and successful charities will receive donations in October.

Members can also recommend a charity for a donation by visiting www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation.