Children In Need: Helping Pudsey pile on the Pounds in Shawcross, Gomersal, Batley, Cleckheaton, Birstall and Dewsbury

Our communities helped pile on the pounds for Pudsey when they supported the BBC’s Children In Need appeal last Friday - and through the week.

In a record-breaking £50.1 million year, North Kirklees people played their part and here are just some of the testing, colourful or just plain crazy things you got up to for a good cause!

Fundraising was in full swing at Upper Batley High School

At Mount Tabor Community Church, Shawcross, Dewsbury, special menus through the day kept volunteers and guests fed and watered while a bike-a-thon, on a couple of exercise bikes, saw those taking part take turns to pedal the 180 miles from Dewsbury down to London - and beyond. One of them, Andy Cooper, made the distance himself. In the day 180 children from the local school came in to take part in an activity and then downstairs to cheer on their pedalling teacher. In all they raised more than £1,550.

Staff and children at Little Acorns in Gomersal raised more than £100. Staff baked with the children each day, competing to be ‘Star Baker’ in their Great Nursery Bake Off, and daily bake sales and parents donated buns too! A pyjama day was boosted by Cath Ineson raising a further £20 by dressing as a ‘Granny’.

Fundraising totalling a new record of more than £1080 at Upper Batley High School included collecting parking fees from staff and visitors on the drive. The school council also arranged various events at break and lunchtime, including a penalty shootout against Mr Julienne in goal. Mrs Farrar’s bake sale saw the boys managing to sell over 160 buns and cakes in under 10 minutes. The day culminated in the school’s first ever gunge-a-teacher event. Votes and donations had been coming in all week and Mr Hazelwood was the unfortunate member of staff to be gunged.

Children from from Katie’s Kinder Care walked all the way into Cleckheaton itself collecting money from friendly shopkeepers and say a huge thank you to all for helping them raise £194.12.

Jack Watson of Birstall, wearing his specially designed shirt

Community spirit at it’s best!

Young Jack Watson from Birstall designed a special shirt for Children In Need but got a sickness bug and couldn’t attend his school Birstall Primary Academy. Hence the sad face on his picture - but we think that shirt is well worth seeing Jack, very well done!

Dewsbury’s Chuckles Day Nursery enjoyed a day of events with some refreshments served up too, all helping boost the national total.

Congratulations to all those in our area who took part or chipped in, helping change lives for the better.

Staff and children at Little Acorns in Gomersal raised over �100 for Children in Need

The children from Katie's Kinder Care sponsored walk in Cleckheaton