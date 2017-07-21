Children’s Lion King has ‘wow’ factor

Stunning movement, dance and music with shimmering backdrops across a multi-level stage gave children’s production of The Lion King a real “wow” factor!
Fifty five Year Six children at Healey J & I School, supported in the chorus by Year Five children, sand and danced their hearts out in costumes made by Julie Knapton and Bibi Nadat in the production co-ordinated by Julie Loveday, said headteacher Louisa Lang. “It was amazing, parents absolutely loved it and there have been tears of joy and special memories for the children,” she said.
