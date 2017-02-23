Chippy is back open after devastating fire

A fish and chip shop which was destroyed in a devastating fire seven months ago is back in business.

Tony Goodhind watched in horror as the business he had run for 15 years was gutted in the blaze last July.

Tony’s Dale Lane Fisheries in Heckmondwike was destroyed in less than 10 minutes after the fire started.

Mr Goodhind said flames were sucked up into an extractor pipe at the shop on Dale Lane, off White Lee Road.

The shop was empty for months but is back open after a refurbishment which cost around £100,000.

Mr Goodhind said: “The shop was gutted in ten minutes.

“I was in there trying to put it out.

“There was nothing I could do. I went back in there and started breathing in smoke and realised I had to get out. There was so much smoke coming out.

“Then we just had to wait and watch.

“The shop basically was taken back to four bare brick walls.”

Mr Goodhind said fire fighters arrived at the blaze within 10 minutes after he made an emergency call.

But it was still too late to stop the business, which is he took over in 2002, from being completely wrecked.

Mr Goodhind said: “We could hear the fire engine sirens as they were on the way but they were too far away to save the shop.”

Now Mr Goodhind’s customers are back after the shop re-opened.

He added “It’s been rebuilt inside. The shop is completely brand new from front to back.

“We seem to have got all our old customers back, and some new faces.

“We have a lot of customers who come here from quite far away.”

Tony’s Dale Lane Fisheries is open between 11.30am-1.30pm and 4pm-7pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 11.30am-1.30pm on Saturdays.