Comic to host dance olympics

Have your say

A stand-up comedian from Mirfield has organised a 1950s to 1980s ‘Dance Olympics’ to raise money for a Kirklees hospice.

Peter Morgan, otherwise known as Max Lemon, has pledged to raise £100,000 for Kirkwood Hospice and has organised numerous events – including a skydive and a series of themed afternoon teas – raising thousands for the charity.

The latest event planned for later this year, the biggest so far, will see teams take part in a Dance Olympics at The Venue in Birstall to music ranging from Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley to Madonna and Bon Jovi.

Mr Morgan said: “This is destined to be our most ambitious fundraising project to date, creating a unique life experience for everyone taking part.”

Awards will be given for Best Dancing Couple, Best Dressed Male and Female, Best Acapella Band, Best Casanova, Best Jezebel, Best Quiz Team, and Best Team Donations.

It is £15 to reserve a team band table for 10 Dancing Olympians for the bash, which will take place Sunday, October 22, 2pm-10pm.

Kirkwood Hospice cares for people with different life-limiting illnesses such as heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer.

It has cared for over 25,000 people in the last 30 years.

Last year volunteers provided more than 130,000 hours to support the running of the hospice.

It said that government funding only covered around 30 per cent of its charitable expenditure and the rest was made from donations from members of the public.

Last year’s fundraisers included afternoon tea marquee events with help from other fundraisers.

Mr Morgan added: “Kirkwood Hospice and Max Lemon wishes to express immense gratitude for the generous support received from everyone involved to date, particularly Jackie Darren Brooke, Katy Bowyer, Cheryl Tyler, Joanna Smith, treasured family and friends, the show venues, lead table bookers and of course local traders for their generous contribution of raffle prizes.”

To take part contact Peter Morgan on 07530 934 332 or email jlmee@sky.com.