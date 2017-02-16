Council tax to rise in Kirklees after vote

Council tax will rise by nearly five per cent in Kirklees this year after a vote last night.

Members of Kirklees Council approved the 4.99 per cent increase for two years in a row – effectively rubber-stamping a 10 per cent rise overall.

Tens of millions will also be cut from main services, including £3.9m from the district’s libraries.

At the full council meeting in Huddersfield, 37 councillors voted in favour of the budget, with 21 against. Ten abstained.

The council needs to make savings as central government is slashing £41m from it over four years until 2021.