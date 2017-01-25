Cricket club looks back at a hugely memorable year

Mount Cricket Club celebrated another successful year as it hosted its annual presentation event in front of a packed audience last week.

The club scooped four trophies in 2016 and also secured victory over a side from the Vatican at a celebration game that took place at Headingley last September.

The awards night took place at the Al-Hikmah Centre in Batley and drew a crowd of over 800 people.

As well as club members and those from the local community, members of the cricket elite were also present including members of the English & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and Collis King, the ex-West Indian cricketer who played in the 1979 World Cup final against England with a telling contribution – 86 runs off just 66 balls.

Colin Graves, Chairman of the ECB, sent a special message congratulating the club.

He said: “From their tireless work in the local community to their success on the field, Mount Cricket Club is a shining example of what a community club should be.

“We believe that cricket truly is a game for all and can bring people together from different walks of like, faiths and cultures.

“Mount Cricket Club represents that and more.”

Hanif Mayet, Chairman of Mount CC, said: “Mount’s annual presentation evening is a keenly-awaited occasion for our supporters, sponsors and stakeholders where we celebrate the achievements made both on and off the pitch.

“I said that 2015 was a great year, but 2016 has eclipsed this which has been even more memorable.

“I am particularly grateful for the efforts of all my colleagues, volunteers, supporters and contributors to the club as well as all our sponsors.

“We were honoured to be selected for the special cricket fixtures and inter-faith events to win hearts through the medium of cricket.”