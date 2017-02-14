Five masked robbers forced way into Heckmondwike home

Detectives are appealing for information following after five suspects forced their way into a house in Heckmondwike.

The robbers were armed with weapons and demanded money when they entered the house in Bevor Crescent between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday.

They stole keys to the victim's van and left the property, driving off in the white Ford Transit van.

One of the men was described as black or mixed race, stocky and around 6ft. He was wearing a balaclava, black bomber jacket which had a small logo on it and also dark coloured trousers.

The second suspect was described as Black or mixed race man of a big build. He also wearing a balaclava and dark coloured top.

Another was described as a white man, of big build, wearing a grey coloured jacket and balaclava.

The fourth was described as an Asian male, 5ft 6in and slim. He was wearing a balaclava and a grey jacket.

Detective Oliver Coates, of Huddersfield CID, said: "Thankfully the victim of this incident was left uninjured, but understandably very distressed by these suspects forcing entry into his home.

"I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have been in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious or recognise any of the these descriptions to come forward and assist us with our investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det Con Coates at Huddersfield CID, via 101, quoting crime reference number 13170068320.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.