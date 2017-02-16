Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series February 16 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Lee Knowles,(43), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for six months and £200 compensation for trespassing and stealing £700 worth of equipment and cash from a hairdressers.

Manaver Hussain Mohammed Din, (36). of Northstead, Dewsbury, jailed for 12 weeks and £200 compensation for assaulting a police officer and a member of the public and causing damage to an Asda store room and a B&M security barrier.

Samuel Joseph Stringer Hunter, (25), of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, 12-month sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days and 300 hours unpaid work for illegal storing of waste.

Kay Storey, (43), of Halifax Road, Hightown, £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding. Basharat Ali Hussain, (33), of Burnshall Avenue, Batley, £85 victim surcharge and three-month ban from entering any licensed premises for resisting police.

Nathan James Clarke, (23), of Richmond Street, Cleckheaton, £80 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge for custody of a dangerous dog.

Bilal Mulla, (33), of High Croft, Batley, £20 victim surcharge and £150 costs for assault by beating.

Harry Trayte, (22), of Healey Lane, Batley, £50 compensation for assaulting police officer in execution of duty.

Julia Whitehead, (47), of Hyne Avenue, Bradford, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing from Sports Direct in Dewsbury.

Azeen Zulfran, (19), of Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike, 12-week sentence suspended for two years with electronically-monitored curfew for 12 weeks, 150 hours unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months for taking vehicle without consent and driving dangerously to cause damage to said vehicle, driving without insurance and failing to stop vehicle when required to do so by a constable.

Simon Branwell, (45), of Field Lane, Ravensthorpe, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol from Tesco.

Gabor Bogdan, (40), of Bradford Road, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing £260 worth of food from Asda.

Laura Heywood, (22), of Bradford Road, Batley, 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £50 compensation for assaulting police officer in execution of duty.

Sean Sellers, (25), of Aysgarth Road, Batley, Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for breaching a restraining order.

Tyrone Letremy, (32), of Union Street, Heckmondwike, Community order with unpaid work requirement and £50 fine for failing to comply with community order requirements.

Robert Wainwright, (34), of Briarmains Road, Birstall, Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for two years for drink-driving.

Paul Bailey, (42), of no fixed abode, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £140 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for trespassing and stealing a watch and cash from a Batley property.

Adam Bryant, (18), of Lavender Croft, Heckmondwike, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, 40 hours unpaid work and £100 compensation for trespassing and stealing a TV, DVD player and hairdryer.

Linton Simpson, (60), of Orlando Close, Mirfield, £100 costs, £85 fine, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for driving without due care and attention.

Paula Hirst, (32), of Thornton Street, Dewsbury, £140 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault.

Gavin Walker, (28), of Denbrook Avenue, Bradford, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £650 costs, £200 compensation and £150 fine for assault by beating and assault in Liversedge.

Shaun Hudson, (41), of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words and/or behaviour.

Steven Townsend, (59), of Firthcliffe View, Liversedge, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for intent to cause racially-aggravated harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening and abusive words and/or behaviour.

George Crosbie, (30), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £200 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault and stealing meat from supermarkets.

Paul Armitage, (35), of Colbeck Avenue, Batley, Jailed for 20 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing meat and failing to surrender to custody.

Jordan Grace, (24), of Upper Batley Lane, Batley, Community order with 200 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing a car and failing to surrender to custody.

Ishtiaq Rashid, (32), of Hawthorn Avenue, Batley, 15-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £115 victim surcharge for persistently causing annoyance via electronic communications.

Duane Fascione, (33), of Shirley Road, Cleckheaton, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for six days, 50 hours unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 15 months for taking vehicle without consent, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Kyle Lindley, (26), of Daleside, Dewsbury, Jailed for 18 weeks, £115 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for four years for taking vehicle without consent, drink-driving, driving without insurance and driving without licence.