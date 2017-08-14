Man injured as armed police search for alleged Brighouse attacker

Have your say

A man has been reportedly injured in Brighouse following an alleged attack involving a weapon and led to armed police being called to an address in Wyke.

Officers were called to St John Street, off Gooder Lane, in Rastrick at about 2pm on Sunday following an alleged armed attack in which one person was wounded.

Enquiries by police officers saw armed police attend an address in Angus Avenue, Wyke later that day.

The road was cordoned off as a combination of marked and unmarked police cars attended.

The force helicopter was called out as police descended on St John Street.

Enquiries are still ongoing into the incident.