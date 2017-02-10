Man set to appear in court over West Yorkshire shooting

A man is due to appear in court this morning after being charged over a shooting Dewsbury.

Hasnain Khan, aged 18, from Bradford, has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and attempted robbery following the incident in Cemetery Road on February 1.

He is expected to appear before Bradford Magistrates today.

A 31 year-old man, a 30 year-old man and a 19 year-old man who were previously arrested have since been released on police bail.

West Yorkshire Police added that a fifth man, aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and attempted robbery and remains in police custody.