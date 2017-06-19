Masked raiders attack man after breaking into his home in Heckmondwike

Masked raiders attacked a man after breaking into his home during a robbery in Heckmondwike.

The robbery happened on Saturday, at around 9.30pm at a property in Church Lane.

The victim, 23, was approached by three men wearing masks while he was in his back garden.

They assaulted him and forced him into his living room.

Police said one of the men then restrained the victim, while the remaining two searched his house.

All three then fled the scene, after stealing a quantity of cash, as well as iPhones and a laptop.

Detective Constable Simon Thomas, of Huddersfield District CID, said: "This was clearly a very serious offence in which the victim was assaulted and robbed in his own home.

"It is fortunate he was not seriously injured and we would like to speak to anyone who has information about what took place or who witnessed three men fitting these descriptions.

The first suspect is described as black, of medium build and around average height, wearing a hoodie and black bottoms.

The second man was of Asian descent, medium build and average height, wearing all black clothing and shoes.

Police said he spoke in Punjabi with a local accent.

The third suspect was of smaller build and height, and was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13170276682.

Information can also be passed on anonymously, to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.