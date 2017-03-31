Mother-of-three who retweeted IS speech is spared jail

A mother-of-three convicted of a terrorism offence after she retweeted a speech by the Islamic State (IS) leader has walked free from court.

Mary Kaya, 57, from Batley, had around 30 followers on her Twitter account when she retweeted the link to an audio clip by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Kaya denied posting the link and claimed her Twitter account as used by someone else.

A jury at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month found her guilty of distributing a terrorist publication likely to encourage people to participate in terrorism.

She yesterday received a 21-custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

She will also be subject to a two-year supervision order and must observe at 7pm and 7am curfew for four months.