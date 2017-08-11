‘No mercy’ for Batley machete attacker who almost sliced off rival’s hand

A DANGEROUS drug dealer who almost sliced off the hand of a rival after attacking him with a machete has been locked up for 15 years.

Danell Allert left his victim with a permanent disability after the weapon sliced through bones and a major artery during the attack.

In a separate incident Allert attacked another man as he was in his car with his partner and child.

He threatened to “slash” the woman and the six year old child during the incident outside his home.

Sentencing Allert, judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “Those who carry and use knives as you did and use them to cause serious injury, and injuries that will leave a victim with permanent disability, can expect no mercy when they appear in these courts.”

The machete attack happened on April 18 last year as the victim was walking along White Lee Road, Batley.

Allert got out of a car and confronted the man before swinging the weapon at him.

He put up his hand to defend himself but the machete sliced through his wrist.

Surgeons managed to save the man’s hand but he has left with a permanent disability due to limited movement in his fingers.

The second incident happened on June 5 last year when the victim went to Allert’s home on Rayner Avenue, Heckmondwike, to buy cannabis.

Police were contacted after the attack and discovered knives, cannabis and £6,000 in cash inside Allert’s home.

Allert was found guilty after a trial of wounding with intent and threatening another with a blade.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and criminal damage.