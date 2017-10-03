Police release CCTV images after sex attack in Heckmondwike

A woman was sexually assaulted after two men approached her in a ginnel in Heckmondwike.

West Yorkshire Police today released details of the attack along with CCTV images of two men who they want to trace.

The attack happened in the ginnel between High Street and Grove Road at around 9pm on Saturday, September 16.

The 18-year-old victim was walking along the path when two men approached from the direction of High Street.

One of the pair then sexually assaulted her.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who recognises the two men pictured in the CCTV images as they may have information valuable to the investigation.

"They would also like to hear from anyone who recognises the two men described or saw them in the area at the time of the assault."

The first male suspect is described as Asian or Eastern European, between 5ft 5in and 5ft 8in, and aged between 18 and 24 years old. He was broad, had short dark brown or black hair and had short stubble.

He was wearing a light grey hooded tracksuit top and light grey coloured tracksuit bottoms.

The second is described as Asian, between 5ft and 5ft 5ins tall, and aged between 14 and 18 years old. He was slim, with short dark brown or black hair and no facial hair.

He was wearing a dark coloured hooded tracksuit top and dark coloured tracksuit bottoms.

He was seen to be carrying a wooden plank in his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170429102.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.