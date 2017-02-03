Robber opened car door, struck woman in face and stole her wallet

Police in West Yorkshire are hunting this man after a woman was attacked and robbed while sitting in her car.

The victim, who is in her twenties, had parked her car in the village of Wyke on the morning of Wednesday, January 25.

A man approached the vehicle at around 10.10am, opened the door and and reached for a Sat Nav fixed to the windscreen.

He struck the woman to the face when she tried to push him out of the vehicle.

The suspect then reached across the victim and lifted her wallet from the passenger seat before making off.

Detective Inspector John Charlton, of Kirklees CID, said: "This was a distressing incident for the victim which resulted in her seeking hospital treatment.

"This incident happened at a busy junction and I would appeal for anyone who saw a man matching this description or anyone who recognises the man pictured to get in contact with police."

The incident happened on Grasmere Road, at the junction with Whitehall Road East.

The suspect is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, of slim to medium build, with a brown beard.

He is described as wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and black tracksuit bottoms with a white stripe down the seam.

Anyone who has any information should contact PC Victoria Joyce, of Huddersfield Police, on 101 and quote crime reference 13170038300.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.