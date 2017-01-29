Video: Drugs worth £80,000 seized as police uncover Heckmondwike cannabis farm

Drugs with an estimated street value of £80,000 were seized by police when they uncovered a cannabis farm in Heckmondwike.
Officers from the Spen and Batley neighbourhood policing team discovered dozens of plants when they carried out a raid in the White Lee area.
Once inside, they found an advanced cultivation set-up including lighting, fans and ventilation equipment.
The team had been granted a warrant to search the property under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Cannabis plants seized at the address on Friday morning were said to have an estimated street value of £80,000.
A police spokesman said enquiries were continuing.
