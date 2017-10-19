We’re finding it harder to do our job, say West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police has warned that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the force to do its job at the same level after new figures showed a rise in recorded crime last year.

Yorkshire’s largest police force recorded 18 per cent more crime in the year to June than in the previous 12 months, as well as a 30 per cent rise in recorded violent crime.

Its rate of 107.4 offences per 1,000 population gives it the highest rate of recorded crime in England and Wales. But the force insists the chance of being a victim of crime locally remains low, and that the rise is a result of ongoing improvements to recording practices and increased public confidence.

It says the actual risk of being a victim of crime only increased five per cent last year and that this trend is backed up by the independent Crime Survey of England and Wales.

West Yorkshire Police Deputy Chief Constable John Robins said: “Reduced resources and increasing demand mean it is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain current performance. West Yorkshire Police is recognised by Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary as a ‘Good’ Force.

“But we face varied and complex demands going forward, such as increases in cyber enabled crime, more people going missing each day and night, increased investigations into child sexual exploitation and abuse, human trafficking in our communities, combating the devastating effects of organised crime and of course preventing and investigation acts of terrorism.”