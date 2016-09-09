Dancers win string of top competitions

A dance school is preparing to showcase the talent of its youngsters who have won dozens of prizes during the past year.

Performers from Elaine Howarth’s Centre Stage Dance School will entertain at their annual show at Cleckheaton Town Hall on October 15.

Alyssia Turpin and Ruby Hughes.

The show will follow a glittering 12 months which brought a string of trophies and top scholarships for the school, which is in its 10th year.

Over the past year Ruby Hughes successfully auditioned to become a Junior Associate of the Royal Ballet.

Alyssia Turpin was winner in the North and West Senior Modern Championship.

Three others were nominated for scholarships with the International Dancers Teachers Association.

And youngsters performed a well-received medley of routines from the musical Smash at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Elaine Howarth, who runs classes at the school at South Parade, Cleckheaton, said: “It was great for them to go and perform on the huge stage in Blackpool.

“It was just fantastic and very well receive. Everybody loved it.”

Classes at the dance school are open to youngsters aged between three and 18.

Mrs Howarth said countless trophies had been won since it was set up 10 years ago.

She said: “We have done well right from the beginning but now we seem to be going from strength to strength.

“Dancing gives young people confidence in everything they do, as well as given them a talent.”

The annual show will be held at Cleckheaton Town Hall, on Bradford Road, on Saturday, October 15.

An afternoon show will be held at 2pm, followed by the evening performance at 7.15pm. For tickets and to find out about classes at the school, contact Mrs Howarth on 01274 874089.