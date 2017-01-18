Dewsbury school dinner lady scoops the title in Yorkshire & Humber School Chef 2017

A dinner lady from Ravensthorpe Junior School in Dewsbury has been crowned LACA Yorkshire & Humber School Chef of the Year 2017.

Tracy Healy won the regional final of the competition which was held today (Wednesday) in Altrincham, Cheshire.

Her winning dishes were a lamb kofta with coconut rice served with flatbread and mint salad and a rhubarb fool served with a ginger biscuit.

Tracy, along with the other Yorkshire and Humber contestants had to cook their dishes against the clock under the scrutiny of a panel of Judges.

They had 90 minutes to prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11 year olds in a school.

Tracy will go on to compete against nine other Regional Champions in the National Final on March 2 in Stratford Upon Avon.