Double yellow lines could ease ‘conflict’ of commuter parking in Mirfield

Double yellow lines could be put down on a busy Mirfield road to ease the problem of rail commuter parking.

Kirklees Council has planned the restrictions in response to complaints about parking in Hopton New Road and Back Station Lane.

The council’s Cabinet Committee on local issues are set to approve the measures at a meeting on February 22.

A report drafted for the meeting reads: “Complaints have been received about parking that occurs on both sides of the local roads in this area, which is associated with commuters using Mirfield Train Station.

“The parking reduces the road width available to one lane, and there is regular conflict between opposing traffic.

“Parking up to and around local junctions also obstructs access to and from local industrial units.”

It adds: “A scheme has been proposed which introduces double yellow lines on both sides of Hopton New Road, both over the river bridge, and from its junction with Back Station Road.”

There would also be restrictions on one side to create ‘passing places’ in between, it says.

“Similarly, it is proposed to implement restrictions on one or both sides of Back Station Road, and at local junctions nearby.”

Although Network Rail is investigating whether to provide extra off-street parking at Mirfield Railway Station, the report notes that this is a medium to long term solution and the traffic issues are occurring now.

Planning officers have recommended that the committee overrule two objections and go ahead with the measures as soon as a Traffic Regulation Order is legally granted.

The report says that objector Brian Foster feels that it is preferable to provide restrictions along the entire length of one side of Hopton New Road.

And John Sykes said that the scheme will be ineffective, claiming that drivers will not be able to see the passing points on Hopton New Road.

But planning officers said: “Without these restrictions traffic flow will continue to be hindered and road safety compromised.”