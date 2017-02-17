Double yellows plan for station

Double yellow lines could be put down on a busy Mirfield road to ease the problem of rail commuter parking.

Kirklees Council has planned the restrictions in response to complaints about parking in Hopton New Road and Back Station Lane.

The council’s Cabinet Committee on Local Issues is set to approve the measures at a meeting on Wednesday, February 22.

A report drafted for the meeting reads: “Complaints have been received about parking that occurs on both sides of the local roads in this area, which is associated with commuters using Mirfield Train Station.

“The parking reduces the road width available to one lane, and there is regular conflict between opposing traffic. Parking up to and around local junctions also obstructs access to and from local industrial units.”

It adds: “A scheme has been proposed which introduces double yellow lines on both sides of Hopton New Road, both over the river bridge, and from its junction with Back Station Road.”

There would also be restrictions on one side to create ‘passing places’ in between, it says.

“Similarly, it is proposed to implement restrictions on one or both sides of Back Station Road, and at local junctions nearby.”

Planning officers have recommended that the committee overrule two objections.

A mixed response to the plans has surfaced among readers online.

Mirfield resident Chris Whitaker said: “Whatever the fix, let’s have a long term solution that encourages, rather than puts off people using the trains.

Ann Dickinson said: “Double yellow lines without question should be on that road.”

The meeting at Civic Centre 3 on High Street, Huddersfield, begins at 12.30pm.