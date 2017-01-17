Drugs seized during morning raids

Police seized drugs after carrying out morning raids at two homes in Heckmondwike.

Officers executed warrants at both Hill Top Estate and New North Road on Monday at 8am.

One man was arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

And a quantity of class A drugs was found at the New North Road house.

Police are hunting another man who has links to the house on Hill Top Estate.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.