Drunk woman carried out sex assault after funeral

A woman has been given a suspended sentence after she sexually assaulted another female who was trying to comfort her after a funeral.

A court heard Codie Richardson had been drinking vodka and Red Bull at the woman’s home in Dewsbury when the attack took place.

Jon Gregg, prosecuting, said Richardson kissed the woman who initially responded in a friendly fashion but then turned away. Richardson continued to kiss her on the neck.

The woman tried to push her away but Richardson was stronger and held her back on to the sofa and sat on top of her.

Mr Gregg said she then undid the zip on the complainant’s top and kissed her breast although she was saying “No”.

When Richardson started to put her hand down the woman’s trousers she continued to tell her not to and tried to push her off.

She managed to pull Richardson’s hand away but the defendant then said she wanted to have sex with her.

Mr Gregg said the complainant made it clear she was not interested and went out into the garden.

Richardson was on police bail when she tried to harm herself with a piece of broken glass and another woman was injured trying to take it from her.

Carl Kingsley, representing Richardson, said she had also been struggling with her sexuality and stress.

He said she had little memory of the sexual offence and clearly needed support.

Richardson, 22 of Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, admitted sexual assault and an assault causing actual bodily harm. She was given 18 months in prison suspended for two years with 100 hours unpaid work, 30 rehabilitation activity days and ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Judge Christopher Batty said: “It was wholly unacceptable and was a disgraceful and deplorable thing to do”.