Yorkshire snow: Cold snap set to continue... but will it snow this weekend?

The Met Office has issued a weather warning across Yorkshire as a Scandinavian cold snap hits the region.

Light snow showers were evident across the county last night as commuters woke to tricky road conditions on their way into work.

Temperatures fell below freezing and will stay very cold there for the coming 48 hours with a windchill likely to make today feel like -3C.

Cold air from Scandinavia is responsible for the freezing conditions, which are expected to continue across the weekend.

As we head into the weekend, there is a chance of more wintry showers affecting Yorkshire, with higher ground likely to be worst hit.

A yellow warning urging people to be aware of difficult and cold conditions has been issued by the Met Office.

Its website states: "Icy stretches are likely as showers continue to push in from the North Sea. Some difficult driving conditions are possible as well as some localised slight accumulations of snow (1-2 cm in places).

"Road surface temperatures are expected to be close to freezing or a little below, particularly over high ground. With showers continuing to push in from the North Sea, surfaces will be wet in many areas and so some icy stretches are likely on untreated roads and pavements."

Here is the Met Office forecast for Yorkshire in full:

Today:

A mostly cloudy day with occasional snow showers, especially during the morning. During the afternoon the showers are likely to become more scattered and lighter. Feeling very cold in brisk winds. Maximum Temperature 3 °C.

Tonight:

It will remain cloudy overnight with occasional snow showers continuing. Winds strengthening by dawn and a widespread frost forming. Feeling very cold. Minimum Temperature -1 °C.

Saturday:

Staying cold and mainly cloudy with occasional wintry showers, these perhaps turning heavier for a time through the morning. An increasing wind chill as easterly winds continue to strengthen. Maximum Temperature 4 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Staying cold and mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday with wintry showers becoming isolated. Feeling very cold in the brisk easterly winds. Drier and brighter Tuesday with lighter winds. Still cold.