Yorkshire weather: Winter set to return with high winds, cold temperatures and even snow across the county

JUST when we were starting to enjoy the warmer Spring-like weather it seems that Yorkshire will once again return to the grips of Winter this week.

Warm air from the tropical areas of the Atlantic arrived over the weekend providing temperatures as high as 15C in some parts of the county.

However, any hopes that an early Spring had already sprung will be frozen out by Thursday as colder air arrives, bringing with it some severe wintry showers and even some snow on higher ground.

Temperatures are likely to stay between 10C and 15C until Wednesday but the Met Office has warned there is a chance of heavy rain and strong winds.

Come Thursday, the weather will deteriorate even further.

The Met Office website says: "Heavy rain, strong winds and hill snow is possible Thursday morning, followed by wintry showers. It will be chilly on Friday."

Your full weather outlook from The Met Office...

Today:

Often cloudy over hills with occasional rain or drizzle and mist and fog. Many eastern areas will be drier, perhaps very mild with sunny spells. All areas becoming dry by evening. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty. Maximum Temperature 15 °C.

Tonight:

It will be a dry and often clear night with variable cloud. Westerly winds will be brisk over exposed parts, but lighter in shelter. Minimum Temperature 4 °C.

Tuesday:

Dry and occasionally sunny through the morning and early afternoon with broken cloud. Cloud will increase later with occasional heavy rain and strong winds. Continuing mild. Maximum Temperature 12 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Wet and windy early Wednesday, then colder and brighter. Heavy rain, strong winds and hill snow is possible Thursday morning, then wintry showers. Becoming drier, brighter, but chilly on Friday.