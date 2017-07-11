Experiencing some history

Over three days last weekend thousands of people took the chance to come and see some living history at the Yorkshire Wartime Experience Weekend.

The event, billed as the north’s largest World War One and World War Two - and post-war military - vehicle and living history event provided re-enactments from both world wars, period music, displays, authentic uniforms and equipment that was second-to-none at Hunsworth Lane, East Bierley.

On Saturday the show included a fly-over from one of the most iconic second world war planes, a Spitfire,

Organisers said the weekend had been amazing and they were already looking forward to next year’s event, which will be at the same venue on July 6, 7 and 8, 2018.

“We have loved every second, and hope you have too. All the re-enactors, vehicle owners and living history displays have been brilliant and we’ve had some great feedback about their knowledge and presentations.

“Finally, a huge thanks to all the public who visit us, old and new. Without you guys there wouldn’t be a show in the first place.

“We hope you all had a fantastic weekend and we look forward to seeing you all next year,” said the organising team.