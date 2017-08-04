Extra date for Jo Cox Les Misérables production

Another performance has been added to a production of Les Misérables in memory of Jo Cox due to massive demand.

The extra performance of Batley and Spen Youth Theatre’s production will take place 2.30pm on Friday August 11.

And extra seats have been made available for all performances, including the matinee, and the evenings of August 9-August 12.

Jo’s sister Kim said today: “Having visited the rehearsals for Les Mis, I was extremely impressed by the talent of the young people involved.

“They are a credit to themselves and to the area where Jo and I were brought up, and I would like to wish them the best of luck with the performances. They will be brilliant.”

The cast of over 80 young people and the creative team have been living and rehearsing together at Leeds University since July 26 and will move into the Jo Cox Theatre on August 7 for technical anddress rehearsals before opening on August 9.

Jo’s parents Jean and Gordon, who also visited the rehearsal, said: “It was wonderful to come along and see part of the production of Les Misérables and More in Common.

“We were extremely impressed and very moved by the talented students. They have obviously worked very hard and the enthusiasm from both cast and crew was plain to see.

“Jo would have been excited by the exceptional talent of local youth in West Yorkshire. We wish the company every success with the production and would like to thank them all for a wonderful tribute to Jo.”