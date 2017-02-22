Family’s moving tribute after death of young dad and Leeds United fan

The family of a man who died after an incident outside a pub in Dewsbury have paid tribute to their lost loved one.

Jonathan Binns, a dad and Leeds United fan, was found with serious injuries on The Town, in Thornhill, on Friday evening.

The 32-year-old, from Ings Crescent, also in Thornhill, was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

His father, David Binns, said today: “As a family we are still coming to terms with what has happened to Jonathan.

“He was a much loved son and dedicated father to his own child. He was also a devoted Leeds United fan.

“We would like to thank the local community for all their continued support.

“We would respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Friday’s incident happened outside the Scarborough pub, where Jonathan was a regular customer.

Dozens of bunches of flowers have been laid in its car park in his memory.

Nine people aged between 16 and 20, all from Dewsbury, have been arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.