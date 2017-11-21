Festive lights are saved for big Dewsbury date

When Kirklees Council had to cut funding for local Christmas Light Switch On events, it wasn’t clear if or how this year’s event in Dewsbury would happen.

Other local towns had found ways to create their own events, so all of Dewsbury’s town councillors decided Dewsbury would not be left out.

In less than three weeks a small team has secured ward funding and sponsorship to create an intimate community focused event, bringing together local businesses, organisations and volunteers in a festive gathering on November 29 when the event will run from 5.30pm to 6.15pm.

The prestigious Yorkshire Imperial Brass Band will play traditional Christmas music. Deputy Mayor of Kirklees, Gwen Lowe, will switch the lights on at 6pm alongside local children.

Couns Darren O’Donovan and Eric Firth have drawn together other entertainments including Callaloo Carnival Arts, Urban Angels Circus and Real Donkeys, featured in Sky TV’s Animal Planet, will provide festive donkey rides. It is hoped local schools can be involved too. Local business and community organisations have also supported the event. Social Media will update event details, so look out for Facebook pages including, but not limited to, Dewsbury Network and Dewsbury Park Mansion Community Hub.