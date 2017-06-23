Final award place for firm

A Cleckheaton-based specialist lighting company has been awarded a regional business of the month award.

Set up by founder and managing director, Matt Butcher, a former wedding DJ, Wedding Venue Lighting was inspired by his passion for the technical side of weddings.

The business offers a range of products such as starlight dance floors, illuminated letters, festoon lights, hanging lanterns and flower walls, complete with multi-coloured lighting to suits any occasion or colour scheme. Although primarily wedding focused, the company also offers its services to other events.

Law firm Eaton Smith’s Business of the Month Award was established in 1995 and is open to any business operating within the Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield areas.

Wedding Venue Lighting is the 12th winner of the 2016/17 Business of the Month awards and the final company to go forward to the Business of the Year Award 2017, which takes place on June 30.

Mike Webb, senior partner at Eaton Smith and member of the judging panel said: “The judges were impressed with the company’s commitment to keeping up to date with the latest trends and dedication to customer service. This business operates in a highly competitive marketplace but demonstrates financial success and ambitious growth plans which make it a worthy winner.”

Matt said: “We are very proud to receive the award which is a testament to our hard-work and achievements over the last few years. We have worked incredibly hard to build a business based on outstanding customer service and the best quality product and look forward to what the future holds.”