Football fan meets his hero

A young football fan who was involved in a car crash was met one of his heroes thanks to the efforts of Cleckheaton firefighters.

Ten-year-old Mason Faulkner, with his younger brother Elliott, was involved in a serious car crash that meant his beloved Huddersfield Town shirt had to be cut off him.

Later the crew organised for him to meet club legend and ambassador Andy Booth on a tour of their fire station.

Watch Commander Darren Haley said: “Incidents of this nature can be a very stressful experience for all involved.

“While crews were treating Mason and Elliott for their injuries it was evident how much they loved football and treasured their football shirts.

“When we heard that Mason had his Town shirt cut away at hospital we wanted to try and arrange something for the family to look forward to.

“We made contact with club ambassador, Andy Booth and were delighted when the club offered to invite the family down to spend the morning with Andy and tour the facilities.”

Mason and Elliott’s Mum, Claire, said: “It was such a lovely gesture from the firefighters and the club to arrange.

“I had a tough time keeping it a surprise for the boys but we had an absolutely amazing morning. We won’t stop smiling for weeks!”

The crash took place on Manchester Road in Huddersfield.

The two boys managed to escape out the back of the vehicle and were looked after by a resident in a neighbouring house before fire and ambulance crews arrived. Meanwhile, the two adults, Claire and family friend Jonathan had to be cut out of the wreckage.